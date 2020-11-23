 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

