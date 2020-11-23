Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.