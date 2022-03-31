Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
