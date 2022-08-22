Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.