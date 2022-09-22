This evening in Wytheville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
