Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.