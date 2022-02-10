Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
