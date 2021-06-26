Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.