Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.