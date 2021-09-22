Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 93% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
