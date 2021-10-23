Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.