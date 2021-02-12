 Skip to main content
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Areas of freezing rain possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

