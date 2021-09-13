This evening in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
