This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
