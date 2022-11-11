 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

