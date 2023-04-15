Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.