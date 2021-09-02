 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics