For the drive home in Wytheville: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
