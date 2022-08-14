Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.