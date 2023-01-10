Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Wytheville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.