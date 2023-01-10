Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
The term “atmospheric river” has been in the news recently due to the flooding along the West Coast.
