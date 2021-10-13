Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.