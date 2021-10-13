 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics