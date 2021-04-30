Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 30, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until FRI 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.