This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
