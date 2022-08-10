Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.