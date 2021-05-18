Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.