Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South.