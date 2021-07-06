Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.