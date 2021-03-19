 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

