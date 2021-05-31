May. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.