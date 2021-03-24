Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.