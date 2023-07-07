Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
