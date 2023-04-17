Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
