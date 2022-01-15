Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 21F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
