Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.