Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 13, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
