It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. A 16-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
