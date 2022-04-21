Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Period…
Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are exp…
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Rain developing after midnight. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatur…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mp…
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip …
Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Folks …