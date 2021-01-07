 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Friday, Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 76% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics