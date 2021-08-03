Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
