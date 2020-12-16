 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 16, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 95% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 12:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

