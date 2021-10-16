Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 75% chance of precipitation. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
