Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Tuesday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.