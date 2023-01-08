 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Thunder possible. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

