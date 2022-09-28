Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
