Dec. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Rain likely. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 