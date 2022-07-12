Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Wytheville folks should be prepare…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 64F. W…
Today's temperature in Wytheville will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunders…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty w…
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is pos…