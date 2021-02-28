Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SUN 12:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain tod…
This evening in Wytheville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Scattered sho…
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine toda…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Friday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Today's weather f…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy …
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low around 30F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will…
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Mostly clear skies in the evening then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool tem…