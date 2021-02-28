 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from SUN 12:00 PM EST until MON 12:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

