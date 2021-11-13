Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
