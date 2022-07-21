The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 32% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
