Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing later during the night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. Friday, Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 90% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

