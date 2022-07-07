This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
