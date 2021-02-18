 Skip to main content
Feb. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

