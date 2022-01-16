Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Snow in the evening will taper to snow showers and gusty winds overnight. Low 24F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Wytheville, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 27 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.